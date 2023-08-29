Volkswagen Builds A Maverick Fighter But Won't Ship It To The US

In another case of the US missing out on something cool, Volkswagen has revealed a redesigned version of the Saveiro compact pickup in Brazil, which is the closest thing VW offers to the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Volkswagen trucks have been forbidden fruit for Americans for quite a few decades now, but in the rest of the world, the company has been selling pickups like crazy, especially the Saveiro in South America. Akin to a modern-day Subaru Baja, this little truck has been for sale for 41 years as the perfect companion for those needing a small, unpretentious utility vehicle.