Volkswagen CEO Admits New Infotainment Issues Are Pretty Bad

When the Mk8 Golf GTI was unveiled, critics and fans almost unanimously agreed that it was a joy to drive, but a pain to operate because of its confusing and error-prone infotainment system. Volkswagen’s new CEO, Thomas Schäfer, has vowed to fix it, and quickly. Speaking to Car Magazine, the newly appointed CEO admitted that mistakes had been made with the MIB3 infotainment system that can be found in the Mk8 Golf, as well as in most of the other vehicles in its lineup, and electric vehicles from a variety of brands, like Cupra and Škoda. “We know what we need to do,” Schäfer said. “We’ve got feedback from customers, we’ve feedback from clinics and from journalists… They say, ‘You know this is not good. You’ve got to improve this.'”



