Volkswagen CEO Admits They Are In A Race To Catch Up With Tesla

The Volkswagen Group just announced that it is accelerating its investments in software, electric vehicles, and self-driving technology and it is not shying away from the fact that its goal is to catch up to Tesla.



Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, has been one of the executives from legacy automakers most realistic about the transition to electric vehicles.

He has shown respect for Tesla’s lead in the market and he has put specific plans in place for the German automaker to catch up, like setting up a new team for software and self-driving.