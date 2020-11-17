Volkswagen CEO Admits They Are In A Race To Catch Up With Tesla

Agent009 submitted on 11/17/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:27:26 AM

1 user comments | Views : 858 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Volkswagen Group just announced that it is accelerating its investments in software, electric vehicles, and self-driving technology and it is not shying away from the fact that its goal is to catch up to Tesla.



Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, has been one of the executives from legacy automakers most realistic about the transition to electric vehicles.

He has shown respect for Tesla’s lead in the market and he has put specific plans in place for the German automaker to catch up, like setting up a new team for software and self-driving.



Read Article


Volkswagen CEO Admits They Are In A Race To Catch Up With Tesla

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MrEE

Easier said than done, legacy automakers have a tough road ahead if they can't source the EV and FSD hardware/software.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2020 2:57:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]