Volkswagen CEO Believes The EV Shift Could Give Them A 10% Share Of The Total Market

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said Tuesday that the German automaker's lineup of electric vehicles across its brands — including Porsche and Audi — could more than double its market share in the U.S. to 10 percent.

Speaking with reporters and analysts after laying out a broad 10-year strategy for the giant German automaker that it is calling New Auto, Diess said the company believed EVs would be at parity with internal combustion engine-powered vehicles globally by 2030. In the U.S., he said, the ID4 electric compact crossover is nearly sold out for this year, and he predicted the retro-styled Microbus concept, set to debut in the U.S. in 2023 and now called the ID Buzz, would prove popular with consumers.



