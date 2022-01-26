Volkswagen CEO Comes Down With Covid-19

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess tested positive for coronavirus late last week and is continuing to work in quarantine at his home. "He has been available for all phone calls and meetings," VW spokeswoman Nicole Mommsen said. Diess has not experienced any symptoms "that might have prevented him from doing his job," Mommsen said. Diess, 63, is vaccinated and has received a booster vaccination, which means he can leave quarantine after seven days if he tests negative. He did not have any major meetings planned in the next week.



