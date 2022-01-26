Volkswagen CEO Comes Down With Covid-19

Agent009 submitted on 1/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:50:13 PM

Views : 494 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: europe.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess tested positive for coronavirus late last week and is continuing to work in quarantine at his home.

"He has been available for all phone calls and meetings," VW spokeswoman Nicole Mommsen said. Diess has not experienced any symptoms "that might have prevented him from doing his job," Mommsen said.

Diess, 63, is vaccinated and has received a booster vaccination, which means he can leave quarantine after seven days if he tests negative. He did not have any major meetings planned in the next week.



Read Article


Volkswagen CEO Comes Down With Covid-19

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)