Volkswagen CEO Herbert Ciess Stepping Sown - Porsche CEO Oliver Blume Taking Over

Surprising news has emerged out of Germany today, as Volkswagen Group chairman and CEO Herbert Diess has announced he is stepping down from this position at the company and will be replaced by Porsche AG CEO Oliver Blume.

Dr. Herbert Diess has a respected history in German autos, studying in Munich before working at Robert Bosch followed by extensive tenure at BMW AG for over fifteen years. At Volkswagen, Diess was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand and Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft before being deemed Group CEO in 2019.

Diess has been a key figure in Volkswagen’s rebranding as a leader in electrification following a diesel-clad stain on its reputation a few years ago. Under his time as CEO, Volkswagen has made huge strides in electrification and remains on track to become one of the leaders in EV sales this decade.