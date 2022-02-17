Volkswagen CEO Hints At Electric Pickup For US Market

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) event on Reddit and it was a wide-ranging discussion that covered a number of different topics.

Among the items discussed was the possibility of an electric Beetle revival. Diess said the most emotional vehicle in Volkswagen’s history is “definitely the micro bus,” so his “first priority” was creating the ID.Buzz which will be unveiled next month. However, he admitted “many other emotional cars are possible on our scalable MEB platform.”