Volkswagen CEO Says Biden/Harris Plan To Dismantle The Fossil Fuel Industry Plays Right Into It's Game Plan

As the U.

S. election devolves into deciding which political party committed the most fraud, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said a victory by Democrat Joe Biden would be the ideal outcome for any German automakers seeking to mass-produce electric cars. Hardly surprising, considering the Biden-Harris campaign website says it would regulate the dickens out of fossil fuels, moving aggressively toward alternative energy sources and electrification while pressing other nations to do the same.

“A Democratic program probably would be more aligned with our worldwide strategy, which is really to fight climate change, to become electric,” the CEO told Bloomberg on Thursday.



Agent009

Car4life1

Not surprising since most manufactures have “claimed” electrification within the next 2-3 decades

CANADIANCOMMENTS

With divided government in the USA as the norm, there will be no great shifts or great changes in policy. Expect a slow turn towards electrification and alternative fuels that will take decades.

dlin

Already going that direction, with or without Biden

It's called Market

