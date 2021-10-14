Volkswagen CEO Tells Supervisory Board If Shift To EVs Is Slow, Layoffs Will Occur

Volkswagen Auto Group CEO Herbert Diess met with a company supervisory board in September with a stern warning: a slow shift to electric vehicles from combustion engines could cost 30,000 company employees their jobs.

Diess has been the driving force behind the German auto giant’s shift to electrification. As competition continues to funnel into the European market, which Volkswagen has had success in thus far with its ID. family of vehicles, Diess has stated that the company must speed up its adoption of EVs, or else it may fall behind, which could lead to some terminations, Reuters said.