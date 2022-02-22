Volkswagen Cargo Fire Loss Estimated To Be $335 Million

The cargo ship that caught fire last week in the Atlantic Ocean carrying about 4,000 Volkswagen Group vehicles could cost $334.6 million, according to a revised estimate from a U.S. economist.

The Anderson Economic Group on Monday increased its estimate from $282 million on Friday.

VW has not disclosed its potential losses from the fire aboard the crippled Felicity Ace and it is unclear how much insurance will cover the costs for the lost vehicles. Of the 4,000 vehicles, 1,100 of them are Porsches. The rest of the vehicles are from the VW brand, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini, according to various reports.