Volkswagen Caught Testing New Tesla Model 3 Killer In The Alps

Volkswagen may still be leaning more towards electric crossovers (right now it has one hatch and two crossovers out), the manufacturer is not giving up on the traditional sedan. It showed the ID Vizzion concept which shows how the manufacturer envisions a three-box BEV and now we’re finally getting a look at the production version of that study. The vehicle in the photos sent to us by our spies is still hidden by camouflage, but it is certainly the electric sedan-like vehicle (very likely actually a liftback) from Volkswagen that is set to be launched in 2023 and possibly be called Aero-B (or this could just be its internal name). We originally thought this vehicle was going to be called ID.6, but now we know that name will be used for the three-row crossover instead.



