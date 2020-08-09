Volkswagen Chairman Declares Tesla As The "Reference" For Automakers

Volkswagen Group Chairman of the Board of Management Herbert Diess seems to be on a social media roll recently, following up on his post about Elon Musk’s visit with some new details about the Tesla CEO’s test drive session of the ID.

3. Apart from this, Diess also revealed that he was able to test drive a Model Y recently, and based on his statements about the all-electric crossover, it appears that he was impressed by Tesla’s latest creation.

As noted by Diess, he and his colleague, Frank Welsch, were able to take a ride in the Model Y. The Volkswagen Group executive described the all-electric crossover as a “reference” for automakers such as VW, at least in terms of the vehicle’s user experience, driving features, performance, and range, to name a few.

