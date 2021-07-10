Volkswagen Claims 144,000 Orders For ID.3 EV In The EU, Half Of Which Are Conquests

Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.3 has found much success during its first year in the European market. Volkswagen has recently reported over 144,000 orders for the ID.3 the past year in Europe, and is now working around the clock to deliver them in a timely manner.



Volkswagen’s ID family represents the legacy automaker’s commitment to a new generation of all-electric vehicles, despite its terrible attempt at an April Fool’s joke. Its electrification began in 2019 with the unveiling of the ID.3 hatchback.



