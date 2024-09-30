Volkswagen Concerned It's Cars Look Too Aggressive

Most modern sports car designs are pretty aggressive. Angry eyes, massive grilles, and spoilers and fender flares aplenty. But Volkswagen doesn't necessarily want its cars to be that aggressive. In an interview with Top Gear, Volkswagen's head of design, Andy Mindt, said there's nothing wrong with designs being a little friendlier.
 
"I believe most people don't want to be the coolest or appear aggressive in public," he said. "They want to have a suit and a good outside appearance while being happy and optimistic. What is the need to be aggressive? Our core is like this: be the nice guys."


