Volkswagen Confirms Electric City Car Is On The Way For Under $25,000

Volkswagen has officially confirmed plans to launch an entry-level electric city car with a price of €20,000 (around £17,000) and a launch date target of 2027.

As reported previously by Autocar, the model – known as the ID 1 – will channel the spirit of the now-axed Volkswagen Up and could even take its name when it arrives, rivalling the new Citroën e-C3.

The EV will be one of four affordable electric cars built in Spain by the Volkswagen Group, alongside the Skoda Epiq compact SUV and two additional, €25,000 small electric cars – one from the Volkswagen brand and the other from Cupra.