Volkswagen Confirms ID.3 Sized Crossover By 2026

VW boss Thomas Schäfer revealed that the automaker is working on a new compact SUV based on the ID.3 that will debut before 2026. The model will slot below the ID.4 in terms of footrpint and look “dramatically different” than the ID.3. Over the next few years, VW plans on offering a wide range of EVs while toning down its ICE-powered offerings, before going EV-only by 2033. Both the ID.3 and the ID.4 are underpinned by VW Group’s MEB architecture, but the size difference between them means there is space for an additional model to bridge the gap. Thus, a compact EV crossover is something that VW needs in order to compete in this “fast-growing vehicle segment” as noted by its CEO.



