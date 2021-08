Volkswagen has confirmed that the all-electric ID.5 GTX will debut as a “near-production concept in disguise” at the IAA 2021 in Munich on September 7.

The ID.5 GTX is the brand’s first all-electric SUV coupe, offering a sportier-looking alternative to the more traditional shape of the ID.4. Speaking of the ID.4, the ID.5 GTX uses the same MEB all-electric architecture, albeit in the most potent dual motor AWD configuration available that’s also offered in the ID.4 GTX.