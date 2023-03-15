Volkswagen Confirms It Is Working On A $20,000 Entry Level Electric Vehicle

Agent009 submitted on 3/15/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:22:11 AM

Views : 346 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 Volkswagen is working “full steam ahead” on a sub-£17,000 electric ‘ID 1’ that will sit underneath the new ID 2all, although brand boss Thomas Schäfer has admitted that achieving that target price is proving a major challenge.

 
The new Volkswagen ID 1 will be the smallest model in the brand’s line-up of bespoke electric cars. Previously hinted at in a teaser sketch, it will use the new front-drive MEB First platform, and will be one of four models built on the platform – alongside the ID 2all, the Cupra Urban Rebel and an entry-level Skoda model – in Spain.


Read Article


Volkswagen Confirms It Is Working On A $20,000 Entry Level Electric Vehicle

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)