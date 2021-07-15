Volkswagen Confirms New Atlas Sized EV SUV

Volkswagen is continuously expanding its fully electric range of the ID. family, in a quest to become the world’s largest EV manufacturer by 2025. As announced by VW Group’s CEO, Herbert Diess during his speech, the latest addition will be the upcoming ID.8, a large SUV serving as the brand’s electric flagship.



The ID.8 (Atlas-sized SUV) will join the current range of electric models including the ID.3 (Golf-sized hatchback), the ID.4 (Tiguan-sized SUV), the ID.6 (Passat-sized SUV), plus the upcoming ID.5 (coupe-SUV), and ID.BUZZ (T7-sized MPV) to be unveiled next year. Those models will be later joined by the production version of the project Trinity flagship offering Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities.



