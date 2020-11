Volkswagen has revealed that the end is nigh for production of the Passat at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant.

The German car manufacturer is in the midst of an aggressive push into the electric vehicle market and as such, recently unveiled a new EV in the form of the ID.4. Examples of the ID.4 sold in the United States will be produced at the Chattanooga site starting in 2022, with production to reach full capacity in 2023. In the same year, the plant will stop building the Passat.