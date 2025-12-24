Volkswagen Confirms The ID. Buzz Will Return in 2027 After Taking 2026 Off

Quietly canned last week, the ID. Buzz isn't gone for good from the US lineup. While demand is very soft for such a large market, Volkswagen has confirmed that ID. Buzz will return sometime in the middle of 2026 for the 2027 model year.

The confirmation is attributed to Kjell Gruner, the president and chief executive officer of the Volkswagen Group of America. Speaking to The Drive, the big kahuna made it clear that dealers have sufficient electric minivans in stock until the 2027 model hits dealer lots next summer.



Fewer than 5,000 units were moved between January 2025 and September 2025, which makes us wonder if a facelift is on the menu for the 2027 model year. Given that no prototypes have been spied thus far, the mid-cycle refresh may have to wait a bit longer.