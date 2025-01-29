Volkswagen Considers Building Porsche And Audi Vehicles In The US To Avoid Tariffs

German carmaker Volkswagen, opens new tab is considering setting up production sites in the United States for its high-end Audi and Porsche, opens new tab brands to avert fallout from tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, citing several people familiar with the deliberations, said the two luxury brands were seen as particularly exposed to any new U.S. trade barriers because, unlike the core VW brand, they currently do not produce in the U.S.