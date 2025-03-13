Volkswagen Considers More Military Contracts To Combat Tariffs

With global tensions on the rise, Europe is scrambling to bolster its defenses, and Volkswagen is apparently ready to step up to the plate. The news came during the company’s annual media conference, which was held in Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

The backdrop to this is, of course, a geopolitical mess. After a fallout between US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, coupled with upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia, the US halted military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv. In response, European leaders have committed to increase defense spending.