Volkswagen Considers New Pickup Truck For US Market

VW has confirmed plans to launch two new hybrid models in the United States within the next few years as it works to regain ground in a segment it previously stepped away from. The German automaker is also still considering the possibility of introducing a pickup truck to the North American market, though that model has not yet received approval for production.
 
The brand is no stranger to pickups. Volkswagen currently sells the Amarok in several global markets, including Australia, and has already previewed a new generation aimed at South America. In 2018, it unveiled the Atlas Tanoak concept, followed by the Tarok concept in 2019.


