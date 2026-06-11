Volkswagen Considers Putting Chinese Technology In 75% Of It's European Market Vehicles

The Volkswagen Group is evaluating whether to deploy its China-developed electrical architecture across the majority of its future European core models – a move that could dramatically reshape the German firm's global engineering strategy as it battles to cut costs.

According to internal discussions confirmed by Group board member and Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer, up to 75% of the firm's core models in Europe (spanning the Volkswagen, Cupra and Skoda brands) could eventually use the China Electronic Architecture (CEA).