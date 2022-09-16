Volkswagen Creates New Division To Work On Electric And Autonomous Vehicles

Volkswagen is creating a new division specifically to work on the development of electric and autonomous cars.

Dubbed “New Mobility,” the department will take responsibility for current ID-badged vehicles and future EVs that will be based on the VW Group’s new SSP scalable electric car architecture.

The spinoff division will also take charge of VW’s Trinity project, Automotive News Europe reports. The project is creating a new generation of electric cars topped by a flagship sedan that will be available in 2026 with Level 4 autonomy. That’s one rung below Level 5, which is where “drivers” climb into a car, tell it where they want to go, and the car does the rest, but Level 4 will allow hands-free driving in most situations.