Volkswagen Cuts 2,000 Job At Troubled Software Division Causing Delays Across The Board

The Volkswagen Group is slashing 2,000 jobs at its Cariad software division as a part of a strategic restructuring plan, triggering a chain reaction of delays for the development of future electric vehicle platforms, German publication manager magazine reported yesterday.



The group’s board of directors has approved the downsizing, which will occur between 2024 and the end of 2025, said manager magazine, citing leading executives from the group. However, the plan still requires approval from the works council, which has guaranteed jobs for workers till mid-2025, Reuters reported.



Cariad, formed in 2019 under the VW Group, is in charge of building a unified software platform and architecture for all of VW Group’s future EVs.





