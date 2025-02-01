Volkswagen Dealer Tries To Pawn Off An ID. Buzz With A $100,000 Sticker Price

Volkswagen hasn't been very successful in the US despite its best efforts over the years. However, chances are the all-electric ID. Buzz might see demand surpassing supply. At least, that is the impression many people get from the hefty markups dealerships are printing on the price stickers. In the case of an ID. Buzz sold by Volkswagen Covina, the markup amounts to almost $30K, raising the price to over $101K. Although the ID. Buzz had its European launch in 2022, and Volkswagen only started US sales in late 2024. The German carmaker needed that much time to prepare a US-specific variant with a longer wheelbase and a more powerful battery-motor configuration. The US and the Volkswagen Bus (the grand-grand-grandfather of the ID. Buzz) had a lovely relationship in the hippie times, and this relationship continued out of inertia until the Vanagon passed its prime time. The German brand never had another model to ignite its US sales ever since, which is why the all-electric ID. Buzz was specifically designed to appeal to Americans' nostalgia.



Read Article