The dam has burst on ID. Buzz markups as numerous dealers are now advertising the van over MSRP. The most egregious is Volkswagen San Bernardino, which has two 1st Editions listed for $107,668. Both carry a MSRP of $72,668 and that means they have a $35,000 markup.

That’s a ridiculous number as the ID. Buzz starts at $59,995. This means the markup is 58% of the price of the van itself.