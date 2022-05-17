Volkswagen Dealers Learned Of New Scout Off Roaders When You Did

Many Volkswagen dealerships across the United States feel frustrated over a lack of communication from VW after it recently announced the revival of the Scout name.

On May 11, the German automaker said that it would sell a new electric pickup and SUV in the U.S. under the Scout name. It will establish a separate, independent company dubbed Scout and dealers are worried that VW may push for a direct-sales model with the new brand.

“That’s what it feels like to me,” one dealer told Auto News. “If we were going to have any involvement, they would have told us something. But they haven’t said a word to us, either before or after the announcement.”