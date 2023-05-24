Volkswagen Debuts Premium Class Crushing 2024 Touareg SUV - But Don't Expect To Buy It In The US Market

The German automaker first introduced its competitor to rivals like the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, or Mercedes-Benz GLE in 2002, and the brand's flagship crossover SUV produced at the Volkswagen Bratislava Plant in Slovakia was paired with posh siblings like the Porsche Cayenne and Audi Q7. Unlike them, though, it wasn't offered worldwide – in particular, it missed the boat that would have taken it across the big pond (Atlantic Ocean) to the New World of America. Fast forward more than two decades later, and not even the third-generation models are on sale in the United States. However, it continues to thrive at home on the Old Continent, so Volkswagen proceeded to update the 2024 Touareg with more technologies and additional comfort, among other things. More precisely, the company has changed the model's visual identity with the newly developed 'IQ.LIGHT' HD LED matrix headlights at the front and the LED taillights, both "realized as a light strip."



