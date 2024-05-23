Volkswagen Delays ID.7 EV Launch In US And Canada While It Rethinks The Market

Volkswagen's problems are getting worse as the German carmaker announced that it would delay ID.7 deliveries in the US and Canada. The electric sedan would start shipping to North American customers in the third quarter. The German carmaker offered no update on the timeline for the US launch but claimed that the ID.7 saw higher-than-expected demand in Europe. Things aren't going very well for Volkswagen, whose EV strategy didn't pan out. The German carmaker was forced to cut shifts at its main EV factories in Germany. Things look even worse in China, where local carmakers are slowly pushing it out of the market. This is a disaster, considering that China is Volkswagen's most important market. This prompted the carmaker to reconsider its China goals and partner with local carmakers like Xpeng in a bid to regain customers' confidence.



