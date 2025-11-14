Volkswagen Delays Investment Plan Over Tariffs And Faltering Chinese Sales

Volkswagen Group's supervisory board has postponed the approval of its investment package amid the ongoing financial uncertainty, Bild reported on Thursday.
 
According to people familiar with the matter, the decision on the package, which was supposed to be made on Friday, could be pushed for months. They said that, given the United States' tariffs on imported cars, a decline in sales in China, and investors' growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs), Volkswagen could lose up to €11 billion of investments for 2026 alone. 


