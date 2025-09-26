Volkswagen Delays Key EVs As Electric Market Slows

A softening in the growth of electric vehicle sales has prompted numerous car manufacturers to reconsider their launch schedules and product mix. Just last week, Porsche announced it would add combustion engines to the new 718 series and K1 models, and now Volkswagen has confirmed that it will scale back production at two of its German plants.

The first step will affect VW’s Emden factory, home to the ID.4 and ID.7. This site is set to be taken offline for several days, although the exact timing of the shutdown has yet to be decided, reports Bloomberg.