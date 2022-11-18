Volkswagen Delays Trinity EV Project To Save $2 Billion

According to Thomas Schäfer, the new factory was necessary because all four factories located in Wolfsburg would be pretty busy around 2026. However, the new Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO said that if the project could wait until 2028 or 2029, the demand for combustion-engined models would be low enough to allow the carmaker to integrate the Trinity sedan into the existing plants.



That only makes sense if you are talking about an ordinary model, but Project Trinity was supposed to be revolutionary. Volkswagen would adopt huge castings – just like Tesla – to create the car’s platform. That would allow the company to make vehicles in a third of the time they usually demand. Either Volkswagen scrapped these plans to make the Trinity a more conventional model, or it will have to refurbish one of its four factories to deal with the new manufacturing concept the project originally proposed.



Read Article