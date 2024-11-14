Volkswagen Delivers First US ID. Buzz To Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

The bus is back as Volkswagen has begun delivering the ID. Buzz in the United States. This has been years in the making and the first model was handed over to comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias by Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si.
 
The handover took place in California following a tour of Iglesias’ garage, which is full of Volkswagen vehicles and memorabilia. Iglesias has shown his collection a few times and he’s dubbed it the ‘Fluffy Volkswagen Museum’ as it includes a dizzying array of classic vans.


