Volkswagen Denies Use Of Forced Labor In China Plant

The Volkswagen Group has been accused of engaging in human rights violations in the Chinese province of Xinjiang where the company has a large factory.

A panel of United Nations experts and human rights groups has raised concerns about coercive labor practices in regards to VW suppliers and operations in the region. VW operates a plant with SAIC in Xinjiang. The car manufacturer has repeatedly denied claims of forced labor and stated that its policies form part of an effort to reduce unemployment and poverty in Xinjiang.

Speaking with Braunschweiger Zeitung, VW supervisory board members Joerg Hofmann and Stephan Weil, who represents Germany’s Lower Saxony region, said Volkswagen needs to examine the claims.