Volkswagen Design Boss Says It's Easy To Design Hypercars - Small Cars Are The Real Challenge

Up until January, Andreas Mindt had what many might consider a dream job designing million-dollar cars as the head of Bentley’s team. Then, he left that position to work at VW and make cars for budget-conscious buyers. And that, he thinks, is a much greater challenge.

“When I worked at Bentley, it was an easy job,” Mindt told Top Gear recently. “I did the Batur based on the Continental GT and that was amazing – it’s so easy to do because it’s low, wide and has a long bonnet. It’s easy.”

Mindt described designing a sports car such as the Batur as taking a penalty kick in soccer without the goalkeeper in net. In fact, he says that, although people think supercar designers are geniuses, “it’s so easy to do.”