Volkswagen Does The Unthinkable: Increases Range And Drops Price On The Electric ID.5 Coupe SUV In Europe

Volkswagen has tweaked its all-electric Volkswagen ID.5 coupe-SUV model line-up with two new trim levels: Style and GTX Style. Style is now the cheapest version of the ID.5 and is available with all three ID.5 powertrains.

With the inclusion of Style guise, the starting price for the ID.5 has dropped from £50,550 to £49,735. As you’d expect, it does without a few features of the more expensive models but it still gets a heat pump, three-pin mains charging cable, a trailer hitch and VW’s ‘Infotainment Package Plus’ which adds a head-up display along with a Dynaudio digital sound package and subwoofer. The exterior tweaks remain minimal - the 19-inch ‘Hamar’ wheels are standard, as is the Moonstone Grey paint.