Volkswagen Dropped From Euro Stoxx 50 Index For Poor Finances

Volkswagen has another problem to add to its spreadsheet as Wolfsburg's preferred shares are no longer part of the Euro Stoxx 50. This change occurred as part of Stoxx's annual review. The blue-chip index has welcomed Nokia and Engine in lieu of the German manufacturer and Dutch information services group Wolters Kluwer. Volkswagen's preferred shares no longer cleared the required bar, with its stock being under serious pressure for a good while now. Shares had fallen more than three-quarters from their 2021 peak, and are presently trading around a 16-year low. The market cap was roughly 38 billion euros despite group-wide sales of 321.9 billion euros reported for 2025.



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