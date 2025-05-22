Volkswagen Drops DEI Programs In Fear Of Trump Retribution

Following a wildly successful boycott against Bud Light, several companies rethought their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. This included automakers such as Ford, Nissan, and Toyota.

While this was a relatively gradual shift, there’s added pressure now with President Trump back in the White House. In one of the most high-profile examples, Verizon abandoned their DEI policies as part of an effort to get the Federal Communications Commission to approve a deal to buy Frontier.