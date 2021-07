Volkswagen announced very strong sales results in the second quarter of this year in the U.S., as the company sold 120,520 vehicles, which is the highest quarterly results since 1973. Sales rebounded 72% from the weak last year.

However, the most interesting thing for us is the Volkswagen ID.4 sales result, which at 5,756, is quite good actually, taking into consideration that it's the first full quarter since deliveries started in March (474).