Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Interiors To Be Made Out Of Marine Trash

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz – the modern interpretation of the legendary bus – debuted about a year ago with a funky design, purely electric powertrain, and sustainable solutions such as non-animal leather and cabin components made of recycled materials. Some of these green innovations will be now carried over to the brand’s other ID models, including the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and even the upcoming ID.7. With the ID. Buzz, Volkswagen introduced extended use of recycled materials. For example, materials made of ocean plastic or old PET bottles are used for different surfaces around the interior, while the outer seat cover material is made of what Volkswagen calls Seaqual yarn, comprised of 10 percent collected marine debris. Combined, these solutions save more than 30 percent of CO2 emissions compared with conventional materials used in the automotive industry.



