Volkswagen Extends The Use Of Coal To Power Plants As Russian War Continues

The CEO of Volkswagen told CNBC Wednesday that the German automotive giant was keeping its options open in terms of how it powers its huge manufacturing plant in Wolfsburg, admitting coal would still be needed due to ongoing tensions between Russia and Europe.

Speaking to CNBC’s Annette Weisbach, VW chief Herbert Diess was asked how concerned he was about gas supplies from Russia stopping and what that would mean for his firm’s operations.

“That’s actually really a threat … because it’s very hard to predict what’s going to happen,” Diess said. “Here in Wolfsburg we still have coal-fired power plants which we wanted to — and we are — converting into gas.”