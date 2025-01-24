Volkswagen Faces $1.6 Billion EU Fine Because Consumers Wont Buy It's EVs

From being dogged by a data leak scandal last month to facing the ire of US dealers who want a piece of the Scout pie, it’s been a challenging few weeks for the Volkswagen Group. Let’s not forget that the brand enters 2025, reeling from layoffs as the company attempts to plug an overcapacity crisis in a bid to secure VW’s long-term future. Things do seem bleak for the second-largest auto manufacturer in the world. Perhaps it was always going to get worse before it got better. And Volkswagen AG realizes that it’s on track to be penalized by some truly monumental fines from the European Union.



