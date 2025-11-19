Volkswagen Faces $11 Billion Budget Shortfall

Volkswagen Group is facing a deepening financial crisis that could halt development of future vehicles, delay factory upgrades, and freeze product investment across its global lineup. The company is reportedly staring at an €11 billion gap in its upcoming 2026 investment plan, forcing the supervisory board to delay approving a multi-billion-euro package that determines which new models get greenlit and which plants are modernized. German outlet Bild reports the approval process could take months, warning that the uncertainty won’t just affect Volkswagen, it will cascade into its vast supplier network, stalling development projects and putting major product programs at risk.



