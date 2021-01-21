Volkswagen Faces Huge EU Fine For Missing CO2 Emissions Targets

Agent009 submitted on 1/21/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:00:54 AM

Views : 128 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen Group faces a fine of more than 100 million euros ($121 million) for missing its 2020 European Union target for CO2 emissions.

VW Group -- including the VW, Audi, Porsche, and Skoda brands -- cut average CO2 emissions in its new cars sold in the EU last year by about 20 percent to 99.8 grams per kilometer, but that was around 0.5 g/km above its target, VW said in a statement on Thursday.

That implied EU fines amounting to a "very low triple-digit million amount," a VW spokesman said.



Read Article


Volkswagen Faces Huge EU Fine For Missing CO2 Emissions Targets

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)