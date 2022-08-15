Volkswagen Files Patent For THIS Crazy ID Buzz Variant

We’ve seen the Volkswagen ID.Buzz launch this year in MPV and Cargo van guise, but there could soon be a pickup truck iteration of VW’s retro-styled, practical EV. The German giant has filed a patent which shows an image of the ID.Buzz converted into a truck and it appears to be an edited picture of the one shared on April 27 by VW, celebrating World Design day. Scott Keogh, CEO of VW’s new Scout brand, has been tasked with producing an electric pickup truck for the US market to rival the likes of the Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning. However, it’s not known how much input the Scout brand will have on the ID.Buzz pickup, if any.



