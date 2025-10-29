Volkswagen Finally Prices It's Most Powerful GTI Ever

olkswagen is now officially taking orders for its punchiest front-wheel drive compact hot hatch ever in its homeland of Germany. The model is called the Golf GTI Edition 50, and as its name implies, it is an anniversary model that celebrates the GTI's 50th birthday (in 2026).

As you probably know, as this model is not exactly today's news, it is offers 320 horsepower (239 kW/325 ps) from its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which makes it 24 hp (18 kW/25 ps) more powerful than the VW Golf GTI Clubsport. And can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.3 seconds, according to the official spec sheet.