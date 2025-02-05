Volkswagen Forced To Recall ID. Buzz Because Third Row Seats Are Too Wide For Two People

In what might be the silliest use of government oversight in history, Volkswagen has to recall every ID. Buzz sold so far because its third row is too spacious. Volkswagen sells the retro-styled EV as either a six- or seven-passenger vehicle, with the third row including two seat belts in either configuration, but because the feds think there's enough room for three passengers back there, the car is apparently not in compliance with motor vehicle safety standards. "The third-row rear bench is wide enough for three passengers, but is designed for two passengers and equipped with two seat belts," reads the official notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, 'Occupant Crash Protection.'" According to that particular section of legalese, any section of seating with more than 55.2 inches of surface width needs to have at least three seatbelts, giving each passenger just 14.8 inches of seat width to occupy. That's even less space than the cheapest seats on the cheapest airline, by the way.



